Faisal Vawda claims Arshad Sharif’s murder ‘planned in Pakistan’

PTI leader Faisal Vawda claimed Wednesday that journalist Arshad Sharif’s murder was “conspired in Pakistan”, adding that the evidence of the crime has been erased, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference at the Islamabad Press Club, he vowed to reveal the truth behind Sharif’s killing. Vawda claimed that he was in contact with Sharif since the day he left Pakistan.

“It is being said that around 20 bullets were shot and Arshad Sharif was killed. But this did not happen. According to me, he was shot from inside the car or close range. He received 2 bullets, in the head and chest, not 20 bullets.”

“In my opinion, two bullets were fired at him, one to the head and the other to the chest by a person either sitting in the car or present at a very close range,” he stated.

He said that the establishment had no role in the killing of Arshad Sharif. “People behind this conspiracy want bloodshed in Pakistan,” he claimed.

“He was in touch with the establishment and ready to come back to Pakistan,” he stated.

Arshad Sharif was shot dead by police in Kenya on Sunday night, prompting calls for a full probe into what one media rights group branded an “utterly disturbing murder”.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced to form a judicial commission for holding a thorough probe into the death to determine the facts of the tragic incident.

In a phone call with Kenyan President William Ruto, Prime Minister Shehbaz had also called for a transparent investigation.

Kenyan national police spokesman Bruno Shioso said the journalist was fatally wounded by an officer after his car drove through a police barrier in the Magadi area, 40 kilometres (25 miles) from the capital Nairobi.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Shehbaz hit out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for using the death of journalist Arshad Sharif for petty politics and “going to the extent of casting aspersions on state institutions”.

In a tweet, he asked the former prime minister to be patient and wait for the findings of the Judicial Commission that is looking into the incident, instead of resorting to baseless allegations.