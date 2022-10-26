AGL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.15%)
ANL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-5.53%)
AVN 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.01 (-3.85%)
BOP 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.5%)
CNERGY 4.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.82%)
EFERT 80.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.59%)
EPCL 53.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.2%)
FCCL 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.65%)
FFL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.22%)
FLYNG 7.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.22%)
GGGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.24%)
GGL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.61%)
GTECH 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.15%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.47%)
KEL 2.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.78%)
LOTCHEM 27.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-6.14%)
MLCF 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.05%)
OGDC 71.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.52%)
PAEL 15.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PIBTL 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.54%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.56%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.72%)
TPL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-6.75%)
TPLP 17.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-7.45%)
TREET 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.5%)
TRG 109.77 Decreased By ▼ -8.90 (-7.5%)
UNITY 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-6.32%)
WAVES 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-7.79%)
BR100 4,137 Decreased By -77.8 (-1.85%)
BR30 15,118 Decreased By -558.2 (-3.56%)
KSE100 41,540 Decreased By -650 (-1.54%)
KSE30 15,274 Decreased By -263.7 (-1.7%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan gets offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

Reuters Published 26 Oct, 2022 05:37pm
Follow us

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the tender from Pakistan to purchase 500,000 tonnes of wheat which closed on Wednesday was believed to be $373.00 a tonne c&f, European traders said in initial assessments.

An estimated eight trading houses were believed to be participating in the tender.

The state agency Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is still considering the offers and no purchase has been reported, traders said.

Traders said these trading houses submitted offers, with tonnes submitted and prices in dollars a tonne c&f:

==============================
 Aston        120,000 $373.00
 CHS          125,000 $384.40
 Solaris      120,000 $384.91
 Falconbridge 120,000 $387.79
 Cargill      120,000 $393.00
 Ameropa      110,000 $394.00
 Agrocorp     110,000 $397.38
 Bunge        110,000 $414.15
==============================

Offers must remain valid for 80 hours after submission. All offers involved wheat from several optional origins.

Pakistan tenders to buy 500,000 tonnes wheat

The tender was issued after massive floods in September damaged farmland and crops, sweeping away homes, bridges, roads and livestock, causing an estimated $30 billion of damage.

But the country’s last tender on Sept. 30 ended without a purchase in thin participation due to uncertainty about new tender terms, especially a condition compelling a second quality inspection on wheat unloading in Pakistan in addition to the quality inspection in the port of loading.

The new tender is still believed to have a requirement for wheat quality testing at the port of unloading in Pakistan, traders said. But a requirement in the September tender that ships could not unload in Pakistan before the quality testing in Pakistan was completed has been removed, traders said.

Shipment in Wednesday’s tender is sought in 2022 in consignments of at least 100,000 tonnes between Nov. 13-Nov. 18, Nov. 21-Nov. 26, Nov. 29-Dec. 4, Dec. 7-Dec. 12 and Dec. 15-Dec. 20. Shipments must be organised so that all wheat arrives in Pakistan by Jan. 10, 2023.

Wheat wheat prices TCP Trading Corporation of Pakistan Wheat import

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan gets offers in 500,000 tonne wheat tender

Rupee falls 0.43% against US dollar as political temperature rises

KSE-100 plunges 1.54% as political noise dents sentiment

Pharma firms to resume production of paracetamol after meeting with Dar: Ministry of Finance

Arshad Sharif death: PM Shehbaz bashes Imran Khan for ‘petty politics’

SC turns down govt request to stop PTI’s long march

PM Shehbaz to visit China on Nov 1

UAE’s central bank pilots central bank digital currencies transactions

Twitter shares drift towards Musk’s offer price as deadline looms

UK’s crunch budget plan postponed till Nov 17: PM’s office

Read more stories