Pakistan tenders to buy 500,000 tonnes wheat

HAMBURG: A government agency in Pakistan has issued a new international tender to purchase and import 500,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is Oct. 26.

Shipment is sought in 2022 in consignments of at least 100,000 tonnes between Nov. 13-Nov. 18, Nov. 21-Nov. 26, Nov. 29-Dec. 4, Dec. 7-Dec. 12 and Dec. 15-Dec. 20.

The shipments must be organised so that the wheat purchased arrives in Pakistan by Jan. 10, 2023.

Pakistan is believed by traders to have a substantial import requirement after massive floods in September damaged farmland and crops, sweeping away homes, bridges, roads and livestock.

But the country’s last tender on Sept. 30 ended without a purchase in thin participation due to uncertainty about new tender terms, especially a condition compelling a second quality inspection on wheat unloading in Pakistan in addition to the quality inspection in the port of loading.

The new tender is still believed to have a requirement for wheat quality testing at the port of unloading in Pakistan, traders said. But a requirement in the September tender that ships could not unload in Pakistan before the quality testing in Pakistan was completed has been removed, traders said.