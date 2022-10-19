AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 19, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan tenders to buy 500,000 tonnes wheat

Reuters Published October 19, 2022 Updated October 19, 2022 06:05pm
Follow us

HAMBURG: A government agency in Pakistan has issued a new international tender to purchase and import 500,000 tonnes of wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) is Oct. 26.

Shipment is sought in 2022 in consignments of at least 100,000 tonnes between Nov. 13-Nov. 18, Nov. 21-Nov. 26, Nov. 29-Dec. 4, Dec. 7-Dec. 12 and Dec. 15-Dec. 20.

The shipments must be organised so that the wheat purchased arrives in Pakistan by Jan. 10, 2023.

Pakistan is believed by traders to have a substantial import requirement after massive floods in September damaged farmland and crops, sweeping away homes, bridges, roads and livestock.

But the country’s last tender on Sept. 30 ended without a purchase in thin participation due to uncertainty about new tender terms, especially a condition compelling a second quality inspection on wheat unloading in Pakistan in addition to the quality inspection in the port of loading.

The new tender is still believed to have a requirement for wheat quality testing at the port of unloading in Pakistan, traders said. But a requirement in the September tender that ships could not unload in Pakistan before the quality testing in Pakistan was completed has been removed, traders said.

wheat prices TCP Trading Corporation of Pakistan wheat price

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan tenders to buy 500,000 tonnes wheat

Pakistan keen on purchasing Russian oil, says Ishaq Dar

Pakistan seeks billions of dollars in new loans after floods

6th successive decline: Rupee loses 0.53% against US dollar

Talks with IMF, World Bank: Ishaq Dar expects positive outcome

Dar optimistic Pakistan's economic growth can surpass 3% in FY23

Pakistan warn tit-for-tat reaction v India if Asia Cup shifts

Putin declares martial law in occupied parts of Ukraine, boosts Russia’s war footing

India's Congress party elects first non-Gandhi head in 24 years

KSE-100 extends gains as tensions with US alleviate

Oil ticks up in tight market but bearish signals remain

Read more stories