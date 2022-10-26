PARTLY FACETIOUS: The man with no portfolio or…

“Why, oh why?”

“I tell you, to remain above the curve ain’t easy.”

“That’s setting the bar rather low isn’t it! I mean being on the curve means a C which is a passing mark but not when you aim a lot higher.”

“You mean being on the curve is OK for the Man With No Portfolio or the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless six months after his party came to power.”

“Yep C is average and there are many, many, average people in our world.”

“Ha, ha, take the talk to globalization hunh!”

“And why not! Anyway what I wanted to say was that The Khan was way ahead on the curve and now maybe not…I mean even 50 plus successful jalsas later, jalsas that cost time and money…OK time he has now…”

“I have it on good authority that he remained well above the curve due to spiritual guidance and you know that’s something but…”

“So what happened to that guidance?”

“Maybe attention was diverted – see the process of acquisition of physical assets is not, I repeat not, the forte of a spiritual guide or a real estate tycoon but the forte of an accountant like Ishaq Dar or a lawyer like…”

“Like Farogh Naseem?”

“I stand corrected, so what about Hamid Khan?”

“He may have been tempted to argue against acquisition for the sake of sale.”

“You know I was thinking - spiritual guidance was present only when The Khan went to those countries where gifts are the norm…”

“Stop it right now, that is treason. Anyway I would like to emphasize the fact that while The Khan was way above the curve till the Election Commission verdict which provides details of what and how it all came about…”

“Instead of disqualifying The Khan they should fire the Deputy Secretary in-charge of toshakhana – I mean the guy neither provided details of the gifted items, given that the range of products, by say the watch company is between 20,000 US to over two million dollars…”

“I would like to cite the great Ernest Hemingway who said so far, about morals, I know only that what is moral is what you feel good after and what is immoral is what you feel bad after.”

“Let me assure you that The Khan and all others who acquired gifts from the toshakhana at a fraction of the cost all felt good after…”

“Let’s sell all future gifts and do what Modi did?”

“What bash Muslims wherever…”

“No silly auction the gifts and he gets to decide the charity that will receive…”

“Right just want to quote the great Leo Tolstoy who said wrong does not cease to be wrong because the majority share in it.”

“Too true.”

