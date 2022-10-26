AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
ANL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.07%)
AVN 78.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-3.09%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.29%)
CNERGY 4.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.2%)
EFERT 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.81%)
EPCL 54.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.86%)
FCCL 14.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
FFL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.99%)
FLYNG 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3%)
GGGL 10.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.68%)
GGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.09%)
GTECH 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.97%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.54%)
KEL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.96%)
MLCF 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.28%)
OGDC 73.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
PAEL 16.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.83%)
PRL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
TELE 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.75%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.44%)
TPLP 19.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.8%)
TREET 23.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.11%)
TRG 118.67 Decreased By ▼ -9.72 (-7.57%)
UNITY 21.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
WTL 1.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -23.6 (-0.56%)
BR30 15,676 Decreased By -218 (-1.37%)
KSE100 42,190 Decreased By -157.2 (-0.37%)
KSE30 15,537 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.42%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 26, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The man with no portfolio or…

“Why, oh why?” “I tell you, to remain above the curve ain’t easy.” “That’s setting the bar rather ...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 26 Oct, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

“Why, oh why?”

“I tell you, to remain above the curve ain’t easy.”

“That’s setting the bar rather low isn’t it! I mean being on the curve means a C which is a passing mark but not when you aim a lot higher.”

“You mean being on the curve is OK for the Man With No Portfolio or the Man Who Shall Remain Nameless six months after his party came to power.”

“Yep C is average and there are many, many, average people in our world.”

“Ha, ha, take the talk to globalization hunh!”

“And why not! Anyway what I wanted to say was that The Khan was way ahead on the curve and now maybe not…I mean even 50 plus successful jalsas later, jalsas that cost time and money…OK time he has now…”

“I have it on good authority that he remained well above the curve due to spiritual guidance and you know that’s something but…”

“So what happened to that guidance?”

“Maybe attention was diverted – see the process of acquisition of physical assets is not, I repeat not, the forte of a spiritual guide or a real estate tycoon but the forte of an accountant like Ishaq Dar or a lawyer like…”

“Like Farogh Naseem?”

“I stand corrected, so what about Hamid Khan?”

“He may have been tempted to argue against acquisition for the sake of sale.”

“You know I was thinking - spiritual guidance was present only when The Khan went to those countries where gifts are the norm…”

“Stop it right now, that is treason. Anyway I would like to emphasize the fact that while The Khan was way above the curve till the Election Commission verdict which provides details of what and how it all came about…”

“Instead of disqualifying The Khan they should fire the Deputy Secretary in-charge of toshakhana – I mean the guy neither provided details of the gifted items, given that the range of products, by say the watch company is between 20,000 US to over two million dollars…”

“I would like to cite the great Ernest Hemingway who said so far, about morals, I know only that what is moral is what you feel good after and what is immoral is what you feel bad after.”

“Let me assure you that The Khan and all others who acquired gifts from the toshakhana at a fraction of the cost all felt good after…”

“Let’s sell all future gifts and do what Modi did?”

“What bash Muslims wherever…”

“No silly auction the gifts and he gets to decide the charity that will receive…”

“Right just want to quote the great Leo Tolstoy who said wrong does not cease to be wrong because the majority share in it.”

“Too true.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Ishaq Dar Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS ECP verdict

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The man with no portfolio or…

Clean energy: At Saudi summit PM makes strong pitch to investors

Government inks new 2023-2027 UNSDCF

Rs133bn for export sectors, Rs264.6m to deal with PTI long march: Unfunded expenditure pledged, but not spent as yet

SBP directs FIs to submit shareholding info

KE’s average generation cost 300pc higher than CPPA-G’s: Nepra

Army for probe to determine who ‘forced’ Arshad to leave country

PTI to begin ‘long march’ to Islamabad on Friday

Saudi blasts release of oil reserves ‘to manipulate markets’

Testing of Thar-blended coal: CPPA-G agrees to support PQEPCL

Plane carrying Arshad’s body lands at Islamabad airport

Read more stories