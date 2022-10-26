AGL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.11%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (October 25, 2022)....
Published 26 Oct, 2022 05:52am
=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     3.06571   3.06086   3.07171   0.06438
Libor 1 Month       3.57643   3.47986   3.58557   0.08088
Libor 3 Month       4.32686   4.22657   4.35843   0.12863
Libor 6 Month       4.87700   4.67371   4.87700   0.17625
Libor 1 Year        5.36600   5.31243   5.47557   0.32275
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

