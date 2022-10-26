Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (October 25, 2022).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 3.06571 3.06086 3.07171 0.06438
Libor 1 Month 3.57643 3.47986 3.58557 0.08088
Libor 3 Month 4.32686 4.22657 4.35843 0.12863
Libor 6 Month 4.87700 4.67371 4.87700 0.17625
Libor 1 Year 5.36600 5.31243 5.47557 0.32275
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
