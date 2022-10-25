NA resolution condemns killing of Arshad Sharif, calls for thorough probe

ISLAMABAD: The lawmakers in the National Assembly on Monday strongly condemned the brutal murder of top investigative journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya and called for a prompt, transparent, thorough, and independent investigation into his death.

The National Assembly, which met with its Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, also passed a unanimous resolution, demanding a fair and transparent investigation into the brutal murder of the journalist who was shot dead by Kenyan police on Monday morning.

Through the resolution, moved by Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri, the house also offered condolences to the family of the slain journalist.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari assured the house that Foreign Office is closely monitoring the situation pertaining to the killing of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic contact with Kenyan President and requested an inquiry into the incident.

He expressed hope that the inquiry will soon be completed and shared with the government of Pakistan.

The journalists covering the proceedings of the house also staged a walkout, demanding a thorough probe into the murder of their colleague in Kenya.

The house offered Fateha for the departed soul of the slain journalist.

Arshad Sharif, 49, who was considered as one of the top investigative journalists, had left Pakistan in July to avoid arrest over criticising the powers that be in the wake of the former prime minister Imran Khan’s ouster in April this year. He was also an outspoken critic of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government.

Meanwhile, the PPP leaders, Syed Ali Musa Gillani and Abdul Hakeem Baloch took oath as members of the National Assembly as they had won the elections in the recently-held by-polls.

Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf administered oath to them.

After taking the oath, the newly elected MNA Musa Gillani thanked the people of Multan for reposing trust in him to represent them in the National Assembly.

He also called for collective efforts to control political polarisation, hatred, and indecency in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdul Hakeem Baloch said that the politics of hatred cannot go anymore in Pakistan, adding people of Malir and Multan have collectively defeated the “indecency and lies”.

