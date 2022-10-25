12 women selected for internship at Fesco

FAISALABAD: The Asian Development Bank, in collaboration with Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) and CHIP Training and Consulting, is committed to empowering women in the power sector.

In this connection, twelve female internees have been selected for six months internship in various departments of Fesco.

A ceremony held here on Monday at Fesco headquarters to award internship letters to the selected women.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Fesco Muhammad Nawaz Kullah welcomed this initiative and said that it is an important step to give access to women in the power sector.

Principal Lady Medical Officer WAPDA Hospital Dr Misbah Athar, representative of Asian Development Bank also addressed the event.

Later, the selected women in the internship programme were given laptops and letters. Maha Iftikhar, Farah Al Ain, Amina Khan, Ramsha Razzaq, Touba Gul, Farwa Zulfiqar, Zahra Ali, Sabiha Kausar, Huma Safdar, Shanze Tariq, Tayiba Mushtaq and Saba Khalid are among the recipients of the internship.

