AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-4.96%)
AVN 80.60 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
EPCL 54.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.22%)
FCCL 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.36%)
GGGL 10.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.73%)
GGL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.41%)
GTECH 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.48%)
HUMNL 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 30.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.97%)
MLCF 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
OGDC 73.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.43%)
PAEL 16.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.51%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
TPL 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
TREET 24.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
TRG 128.39 Increased By ▲ 3.99 (3.21%)
UNITY 21.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
BR100 4,238 Increased By 3.8 (0.09%)
BR30 15,894 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.01%)
KSE100 42,347 Increased By 133.8 (0.32%)
KSE30 15,603 Increased By 38.2 (0.25%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

12 women selected for internship at Fesco

Press Release Published 25 Oct, 2022 05:51am
Follow us

FAISALABAD: The Asian Development Bank, in collaboration with Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) and CHIP Training and Consulting, is committed to empowering women in the power sector.

In this connection, twelve female internees have been selected for six months internship in various departments of Fesco.

A ceremony held here on Monday at Fesco headquarters to award internship letters to the selected women.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Fesco Muhammad Nawaz Kullah welcomed this initiative and said that it is an important step to give access to women in the power sector.

Principal Lady Medical Officer WAPDA Hospital Dr Misbah Athar, representative of Asian Development Bank also addressed the event.

Later, the selected women in the internship programme were given laptops and letters. Maha Iftikhar, Farah Al Ain, Amina Khan, Ramsha Razzaq, Touba Gul, Farwa Zulfiqar, Zahra Ali, Sabiha Kausar, Huma Safdar, Shanze Tariq, Tayiba Mushtaq and Saba Khalid are among the recipients of the internship.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Wapda FESCO power sector Asian Development Bank (ADB) female internees Muhammad Nawaz Kullah

Comments

1000 characters

12 women selected for internship at Fesco

BRACE programme: $1.5bn loan agreement signed with ADB

Zero-rated industries: MoF clueless about how to fund concessional power

New IT return form unveiled for small-scale traders

FBR crosses Rs2trn collection mark

Nepra’s decisions on NHP censured by Power Division

KE given Rs12.7/unit tariff hike

Open market sees massive shortage of USD

CPEC long-term plan: Implementation status summarized

Money Market CISs: SECP allows cumulative exposure

No bar on Imran Khan to contest by-poll on 30th: IHC

Read more stories