Practical diplomacy led to Pakistan’s removal from FATF list: Kaira

LAHORE: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Monday that it was impossible to manage eviction from FATF’s grey list after damaging diplomatic relationships with the US, Turkey, China, and the KSA.

“It needed a practical diplomacy which has been ensured by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar,” he said.

The Advisor was addressing a press conference at Governor House. He alleged that the previous regime of Imran Khan tried to get out of FATF list but his government had spoiled its ties with world institutions and countries and continued to threaten them and made the country’s foreign policy a sitcom at the global fora.

Commenting on Imran Khan’s backdoor contacts with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, he said it was a coalition government and all its decisions were made after mutual consensus and consultations. While in the opposition, we had asked Imran Khan to resolve the national issues through dialogues as it is not possible for a single party to resolve such pressing and complex issues, he added.

The Advisor commented that it was Khan’s own accusations and objections during his tenure on the offers extended by his party to hold talks on national matters. “If he has returned to dialogue, then it will be done in the better national interest.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022