Azam Nazeer Tarar resigns as law minister

BR Web Desk Published October 25, 2022
Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has resigned from his position due to "personal reasons," it emerged late on Monday.

In his resignation letter, a copy of which is available with Business Recorder, Tarar said that he was honoured to have served under the "able leadership of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Shehbaz Sharif." However, he was unable to continue in the post of Federal Minister due to personal reasons.

"Therefore, in terms of Clause (3) of Article 92 of the Constitution of the Republic of Pakistan, I hereby resign from my office," his resignation letter read.

Tarar is a senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, a lawyer, and a bar representative who assumed the responsibilities of Federal Minister for Law and Justice in April 2022.

He was elected from the technocrat seat in Punjab in the Senate of Pakistan in March 2021.

