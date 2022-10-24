PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday left for Saudi Arabia on an official visit where he would also hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman on a range of issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations, trade and economy, reported Aaj News.

In a statement earlier during the day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said “on the invitation of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be paying an official visit to Riyadh on October 24, 2022.”

During his stay in Riyadh, PM Shehbaz will hold consultations with Saudi crown prince to review the longstanding fraternal relations, with a view to further strengthening the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field.

“The Prime Minister will also attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit,” it said.

FII will be held in Riyadh from 25-27 October 2022 and will convene the world’s foremost CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and young leaders to shape the future of international investment and the global economy, according to a statement posted on official website of the FII Institute.

This year’s FII will include in-depth conversations about new pathways for global investment; analysis of critical industry trends; and unparalleled networking among CEOs, world leaders, and experts.

Earlier in August 2022, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries and also resolved to expedite ongoing cooperation in the fields of investment, energy and trade.

In a telephonic conversation with PM Shehbaz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress, prosperity and development of Pakistan.

The two leaders reviewed the progress on the decisions taken during the visit of the former in April this year. Shehbaz had visited Saudi Arabia in April after assuming office.

“Both the leaders reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the strong, long-standing Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties,” the PMO said.