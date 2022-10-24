PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia for two-day official visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday arrived in Riyadh on a two-day official visit with an aim to further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation, especially in the economic field, according to a tweet by the state-run PTV News.

At the airport, the Governor of Riyadh Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received the prime minister who was accompanied by a delegation comprising the federal ministers.

The prime minister is visiting the Kingdom at the invitation of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

During the visit, the premier would also hold talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman on a range of issues of mutual interest, bilateral relations, trade, and economy.

In a statement earlier in the day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “On the invitation of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would be paying an official visit to Riyadh on October 24, 2022.”

“The Prime Minister will also attend the Saudi Future Investment Initiative (FII) Summit,” it said.

FII will be held in Riyadh from 25-27 October 2022 and will convene the world’s foremost CEOs, policymakers, investors, entrepreneurs, and young leaders to shape the future of international investment and the global economy, according to a statement posted on the official website of the FII Institute.

This year’s FII will include in-depth conversations about new pathways for global investment; analysis of critical industry trends; and unparalleled networking among CEOs, world leaders, and experts.

Prior to his departure, the prime minister in a series of tweets said the present state of the global economy needed “new thinking and bold vision to overcome the irritants and forge new paths”.

“The pandemic and climate-induced disasters have already put immense strains on the developing countries,” he said, adding that it was high time the world explored solutions to the deepening challenges through candid dialogue.

Earlier in August 2022, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia agreed to further strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries and also resolved to expedite ongoing cooperation in the fields of investment, energy, and trade.

In a telephonic conversation with PM Shehbaz, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress, prosperity, and development of Pakistan.

The two leaders reviewed the progress on the decisions taken during the visit of the former in April this year. Shehbaz had visited Saudi Arabia in April after assuming office.

"Both the leaders reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the strong, long-standing Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties,” the PMO said.