AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
ANL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.25%)
AVN 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.77%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.79%)
EFERT 80.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-1.69%)
EPCL 54.46 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-3.23%)
FCCL 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
FLYNG 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
GGGL 10.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
GTECH 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.71%)
LOTCHEM 30.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1%)
MLCF 28.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.84%)
PAEL 16.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.79%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 18.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.91%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.9%)
TELE 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
TPL 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.29%)
TREET 24.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.75%)
TRG 127.29 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.32%)
UNITY 21.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.14%)
WAVES 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.92%)
BR100 4,255 Increased By 20.6 (0.49%)
BR30 15,946 Increased By 50.5 (0.32%)
KSE100 42,488 Increased By 274.5 (0.65%)
KSE30 15,652 Increased By 87.5 (0.56%)
England’s Wood says he can still bowl faster after record spell

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2022 11:16am
Photo: AFP
England bowler Mark Wood said he can still bowl faster after clocking speeds of 154 km per hour in their five-wicket victory over Afghanistan at the Twenty20 World Cup.

Wood bowled the fastest spell in T20 World Cup history against Afghanistan on Saturday, averaging 149kph as he dismissed opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz and captain Mohammad Nabi to end with figures of 2-23.

Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar and Australians Shaun Tait and Brett Lee are the only bowlers to have surpassed the 100 miles per hour (160.9 kph) mark.

“I don’t think I’m in their bracket,” Wood told reporters. “Though I’ve got more consistently high pace than them. I feel in a great place at the minute so hopefully I can keep that going,” added Wood, who returned from an elbow injury in last month’s series against Pakistan. “I actually feel I have more in the tank than that.

Australia to stick with same 11 for Sri Lanka despite NZ thrashing: Marsh

I struggled in my first couple of overs because I was slipping quite a bit. There was a lot of grass on the wicket and it was a bit tacky on top so I was sliding.

“The record is great to hear but I want to keep pushing the boundaries to get quicker and quicker.” England next face Ireland on Wednesday.

