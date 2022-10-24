AGL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
Imran Khan can still contest elections: IHC

  • Says it will hear Khan's petition once objections are removed
BR Web Desk Published October 24, 2022 Updated October 24, 2022 12:41pm
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) said on Monday that former prime minister Imran Khan has not been barred from contesting elections following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict in the Toshakhana reference against him, it was reported

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah took up the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman's petition today. Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Ali Zafar told the court that his client had been disqualified ahead of the by-election in Kurram.

The IHC, however, has said the former premier has been disqualified only from his seat and “won’t face any problems” to contest in the NA-45 (Kurram-I) by-election scheduled to be held on October 30.

The IHC said that it would hear the petition once the objections were removed.

In the petition lodged at IHC, Imran had demanded the court to hold the hearing immediately and suspend ECP’s order. He added that ECP did not have the authority to disqualify any politician.

The registrar of IHC raised a few issues with the petition and noted that Imran did not perform biometric verification that is needed prior to lodging a case.

Moreover, he underlined that particulars of ECP’s verdict were not attached with the petition.

Toshakhana reference: ECP disqualifies PTI chief Imran Khan

On Friday, the ECP disqualified Imran under Article 63(1)(p) and de-seated him as a member of the National Assembly, arguing that the former PM submitted a false affidavit and was found to be involved in corrupt practices.

The verdict says the respondent had “intentionally and deliberately” violated the provisions contained [in] sections 137, 167 and 173 of the Elections Act, 2017".

PTI supporters take to the streets after ECP disqualifies Imran Khan

As per the verdict, criminal proceedings will be initiated against Imran for misdeclaration. The ECP also ruled that office is directed to initiate legal proceedings and to take follow-up action under Section 190(2) of the Elections Act, 2017.

A five-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and comprising Nisar Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Bharwana, and former Justice Ikramullah Khan announced the verdict.

