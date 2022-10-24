AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Soldier martyred in attack from inside Afghanistan

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil for the cross border terrorist attacks on its troops that resulted in martyrdom of one Pakistan army solider on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border, opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel Sector, North Waziristan District.

It stated that Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner. However, during the fire exchange one soldier, assistant lance, Daffadar Waqar Ali, 32, resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi, embraced martyrdom.

Soldier martyred in cross-border firing from Afghanistan: ISPR

“Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activates against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

It added that Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

