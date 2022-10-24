AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
KPRA holds workshop for capacity building of staff

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2022 05:45am
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) organized one week training workshop for capacity building of its staff on ‘Comparison of KP Sales Tax on Services Act, 2022 with sales tax laws of other provinces.

Officials of KPRA Collectorate, Directorates and Regional offices participated in the training workshop arranged with the financial assistance of USAID-funded Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM) Activity in a local hotel, said a press release issued here on Sunday. The aim of the training workshop was to improve the routine working skills of KPRA Officers to minimize the risks of litigations.

The trainers worked on show-cause notices served by the KPRA officers, identified flaws in the notices and worked on assessment orders drafted by the KPRA officers along with maintenance of order sheets to leave no margin for litigations.

Beside comparison of KP Sales Tax on Services Act 2022 with the sales tax laws of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan the trainers also discussed international best practices in sales tax regime.

Officials of KPRA who participated in the training workshop thanked USAID KPRM for providing them the opportunity to learn from experts in the field of litigations. “The training workshop was needed for the uplift of KPRA staff skills in their routine workings.

There were weak points in our show-cause notices and assessment orders due to which our orders were set aside by in appeal forums,” said Assistant Collector Waqar Ahmed in his remarks regarding the training workshop.

At the end of the training certificates were also distributed in the participants of the training workshop.

