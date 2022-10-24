AGL 6.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
Pakistan has highest rate of breast cancer in Asia: LUMHS VC

HYDERABAD: The Department of Surgery, Liaquat University of Medical & Health Sciences Jamshoro arranged ‘Breast Cancer Awareness Programme’ at Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad.

While speaking on the occasion the Vice Chancellor LUMHS Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan expressed that Pakistan has the highest rate of breast cancer in Asia, and latest demographic trends suggest that this rate is likely to further increase in the coming year. Identification of breast cancer at an early stage has a significant impact on reducing both illness and death. Mammography screening is also linked with a variety of socio-cultural and economic factors.

However, women in Pakistan tend to approach health facilities at the last stage of cancer due to overabundance of socio-economic and cultural factors such as age, employment status, lack of awareness, fear of surgery, and belief in traditional treatments, and spiritual healing. In Pakistan, 89 percent of breast cancer patients are diagnosed at later stage and 59 percent at an advanced stage due to lack of awareness.

He added that the fear of stigmatization and feminine sensitivity limits the choice of treatment and early detection of breast cancer in low and middle-income countries. In addition, physical barriers also become a source of psychosocial stress, as patients show hesitancy to undergo the exhausting screening and treatment process.

Chairperson Department of Surgery LUMHS, Jamshoro Prof Dr Ambreen Muneer expressed that in our country, one in eight women develops breast cancer at some stage of their lives. Every year thousands of females lose their lives due to lack of awareness, several women do not share their health issues with others and are shy to go for any kind of breast examination. Not only elder women but it has affected younger too. Around 77 percent of women with breast cancer are over the age of 50.

From age 40 till she is physically active, every woman should have a mammogram and a physical exam by a doctor at least every two years.

She added that the prognosis or outcome of Breast Cancer is largely dependent on the stage of disease, the smaller the tumor, the lesser the procedure/treatment necessary, lesser the cost of treatment and better the outcome and survival. It is very important to understand that early Breast Cancer usually does not cause symptoms and may not be felt on self-exam or even on an exam by a professional.

She further informed that screening mammograms help in the early detection of Breast Cancer. Women are advised to get screening mammograms done every year, after the age of 40. If a female has a family history of Breast Cancer or other risk factor, the doctor must advise to get them even sooner. The Guest Speaker Dr. Kousar Rehman, consultant breast oncoplastic and reconstructive surgeon, South City Hospital Karachi shared her views on the on the early detection, awareness and timely treatment of Breast Cancer.

