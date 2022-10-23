Alleged vandalism after ECP verdict: Imran Khan, others booked in terrorism case

ISLAMABAD: The city police Saturday booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former premier Imran Khan and some other party leaders in a terrorism case over alleged vandalism during the protests in Islamabad after disqualification of Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Sangjani police station over the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public service), 188 (disobedience), 353 (assault on public servant), 427 (causing damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The SHO, in the FIR, said he was on duty, along with other police personnel, at Srinagar Highway when at 3:23 pm, 90-100 people carrying PTI flags and batons led by Chaudhry Nasir Ghojar blocked the Srinagar highway which resulted in traffic jam on the highway. The protesters were chanting slogans against the government.

He said the police tried to stop the PTI supporters due to the imposition of Section 144 in Islamabad but they did not listen and instead pelted stones at the police officers causing damage to government vehicle.

He said that the accused blocked road and created hindrance in traffic at the “behest of PTI chief Khan and other PTI leadership including Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz and others despite the imposition of Section 144.”

Another terror case was registered on the State’s behalf at Industrial Area police station against PTI leaders including Amir Kayani, Qayyum Abbasi, Senator Faisal Javed, Raja Rashid Hafiz, Umar Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naseem Abbasi and Raja Majid under sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

The FIR was registered under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage amounting to Rs50) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the PPC and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The FIR said police officers in an official vehicle were posted at Faizabad to maintain the law, order and security situation after the ECP’s decision. The FIR added that around 8pm on Friday, a large PTI rally of around 1,000 to 1,200 people carrying sticks and rods started moving towards Faizabad.

The protesters were informed via loudspeaker to disperse immediately since the gathering was against the law. On the incitement of leaders, the protesters pelted stones at the police, Frontier Constabulary (FC) and administration due to which police and FC personnel were injured. The protestors on the leadership’s incitement set fire to trees in Faizabad and the surrounding area, the FIR says. The protesters on the behest of their leaders attacked the police force, disturbed the law and order situation, set fire to trees, damaged official property, injured police officers and spread fear and harassment among the public.

