Oct 23, 2022
Petition against appointments: PHC directs FTO and 14 office advisers to file comments

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed all 14 advisers of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Office and the FTO to submit their comments on the appointments of retired government officers as advisers on contract basis in the FTO Office.

The petition has been filed by a taxpayer of the KPK, requesting the PHC to declare the contractual appointments of BS-21/BS-22 retired government servants in the FTO’s office as advisers as illegal. After hearing the petitioner, the PHC has ordered to issue notices to all advisers including the FTO.

Appointments of advisers: PHC directs FTO, AI to submit replies

The PHC’s order states, “Through instant CM, petitioner seeks permission to file amended memo of writ petition for impleading those persons, in their personal capacity, whose appointment has been sought to be challenged through writ petition No 1195-A/2022. The said writ petition was in the form of quo-warranto, wherein persons whose appointment were sought to have been challenged, should have been party and therefore, request of the petitioner in the instant CM is justified and it is allowed.” Office is directed to make necessary entries in record of the case, where-after, notices be issued to all the respondents for next date, the order added.

