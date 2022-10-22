NBP organises breast cancer awareness session

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan is committed towards the health and wellness of its employees and their dependents. As part of Pinktober – Breast Cancer Awareness month, the Bank’s Human Resource Management Group arranged a Breast Cancer Awareness session in collaboration with OMI Hospital.

The event was held at the Head Office, Karachi on October 20, 2022. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President NBP (A) and Asma Shaikh, Group Chief Human Resource Management Group addressed the audience and highlighted NBP’s commitment to its employees’ wellbeing, which is being provided through various medical benefits. Dr Raheela Mohsin.