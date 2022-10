HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed the week with another loss on Friday, in line with a global sell-off fuelled by recession fears as central banks ramp up interest rates to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.42 percent, or 69.10 points, to 16,211.12.

Hong Kong stocks close down again

The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.13 percent, or 3.88 points, to 3,038.93, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange eased 0.24 percent, or 4.74 points, to 1,966.93.