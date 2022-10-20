Hong Kong stocks close down again

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with more losses Thursday as world markets were hit by fresh inflation and interest rate worries, though they pared an early plunge following reports China was considering easing its quarantine rules.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.40 percent, or 231.06 points, to 16,280.22.

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply down

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.31 percent, or 9.33 points, to 3,035.05, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.51 percent, or 10.17 points, to 1,971.67.