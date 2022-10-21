President approves AG (Terms and Conditions) Amendment Order, 2022

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the Advocate General (Terms and Conditions) Amendment Order, 2022, on the advice of the prime minister.

According to the order, it will be possible to appoint law officers in Advocate General Office, Islamabad.

The Law Officers will assist the Advocate General during his duties.

Appointment of officers will be done in consultation between the Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

The President's Order No 1 of 2015 has been amended through the Amendment Order.

