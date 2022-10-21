AGL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.12%)
AVN 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.77%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.02%)
EFERT 81.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.39%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
FFL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.1%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
GGL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.71%)
HUMNL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.36%)
KEL 2.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 31.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.35%)
MLCF 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
OGDC 72.40 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.15%)
PAEL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.34%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.56%)
TPL 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.51%)
TPLP 19.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TREET 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
TRG 123.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.03%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.5%)
WAVES 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.92%)
BR100 4,217 Increased By 2.1 (0.05%)
BR30 15,812 Decreased By -42.9 (-0.27%)
KSE100 42,046 Decreased By -91.3 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,493 Decreased By -18.9 (-0.12%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 21, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PEC award conferred on NUTECH rector, founding rector

Press Release Published 21 Oct, 2022 07:32am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Technology (NUTECH) is proud to share that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has awarded PEC Excellence Award (Lifetime Achievement) to Rector NUTECH Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz (retd), and founding Rector NUTECH Lt-Gen Khalid Asghar (retd), in recognition of their extraordinary contribution and services to the engineering profession.

The award has been conferred upon the outperforming engineers in the country as well as expatriates who have contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. PEC Excellence Award objective is to recognize the outstanding services and worthy achievements of eminent Pakistani Engineers who have made notable impact in national interest and contributed significantly to the country’s social and economic development.

In this regard, The PEC Excellence Award Ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on 18 Oct. President Dr Arif Alvi has honored Rector National University of Technology (NUTECH) Lt-Gen Moazzam Ejaz (retd), with PEC Excellence Award (Lifetime Achievement). The subject award conferred to founding Rector of NUTECH, Lt-Gen Khalid Asghar (retd), however, due to his personal commitments his award will be presented afterwards by Chairman PEC. NUTECH Family extend heartiest congratulations to founding Rector NUTECH Lt-Gen Khalid Asghar (retd), and present Rector Lt-Gen Moazzam Ejaz (retd), and pray that they will keep on achieving such splendid milestones in the future as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PEC award National University of Technology NUTECH rector

Comments

1000 characters

PEC award conferred on NUTECH rector, founding rector

IFC proposes private participation in Discos’ management

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Experts for determining sugar prices by market forces

Punjab CM writes letter to PM over wheat shortage

Wheat import by private sector: Ruffled by falling forex reserves, PM says ‘NO’

Imported coal price: CPHGC seeks govt’s help for cut in API 4 index

Oil steady as rate hike talk counters China demand hopes

Projects under SDF: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FATF likely to remove Pakistan from grey list today

Imran Khan moves SC against audio leaks

Read more stories