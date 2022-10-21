PEC award conferred on NUTECH rector, founding rector

ISLAMABAD: The National University of Technology (NUTECH) is proud to share that Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has awarded PEC Excellence Award (Lifetime Achievement) to Rector NUTECH Lt Gen Moazzam Ejaz (retd), and founding Rector NUTECH Lt-Gen Khalid Asghar (retd), in recognition of their extraordinary contribution and services to the engineering profession.

The award has been conferred upon the outperforming engineers in the country as well as expatriates who have contributed to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. PEC Excellence Award objective is to recognize the outstanding services and worthy achievements of eminent Pakistani Engineers who have made notable impact in national interest and contributed significantly to the country’s social and economic development.

In this regard, The PEC Excellence Award Ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on 18 Oct. President Dr Arif Alvi has honored Rector National University of Technology (NUTECH) Lt-Gen Moazzam Ejaz (retd), with PEC Excellence Award (Lifetime Achievement). The subject award conferred to founding Rector of NUTECH, Lt-Gen Khalid Asghar (retd), however, due to his personal commitments his award will be presented afterwards by Chairman PEC. NUTECH Family extend heartiest congratulations to founding Rector NUTECH Lt-Gen Khalid Asghar (retd), and present Rector Lt-Gen Moazzam Ejaz (retd), and pray that they will keep on achieving such splendid milestones in the future as well.

