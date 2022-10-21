COAS meets UAE envoy, discusses bilateral ties

RAWALPINDI: Ambassador of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, said a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence and security cooperation and regional security situation came under discussion during the meeting.COAS said that Pakistan values Emirate’s role in global and regional affairs and “we look forward to enhancing our bilateral relationship.”