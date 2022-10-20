AGL 6.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (9.41%)
AVN 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
EFERT 81.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.73%)
EPCL 55.97 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.49%)
FCCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.26%)
FFL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.38%)
GGGL 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.8%)
GGL 17.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
GTECH 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.84%)
KEL 2.99 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.4%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
MLCF 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.56%)
OGDC 72.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-0.77%)
PAEL 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PRL 17.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.81%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.42%)
TELE 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.8%)
TPL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.58%)
TPLP 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.37%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.35%)
TRG 124.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.94%)
UNITY 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.38%)
WAVES 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -6.3 (-0.15%)
BR30 15,855 Decreased By -69.6 (-0.44%)
KSE100 42,137 Decreased By -89 (-0.21%)
KSE30 15,512 Decreased By -29.5 (-0.19%)
US stocks edge higher after solid earnings

AFP Published October 20, 2022
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks edged higher early Thursday as investors weighed generally solid corporate earnings against lingering worries about inflation and higher interest rates.

AT&T, American Airlines and IBM were among the companies that reported better-than-expected results.

While all three companies were higher early Thursday, the market as a whole rose only modestly as investors eyed the rising yield on the 10-year US Treasury note.

Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments bemoaned the “lack of follow through” to a rally earlier this week on Monday and Tuesday.

“The market remains very oversold and overdue to bounce,” Sarhan said. “And we’re trying to bounce, but the bounce, so far, is anemic. It’s a weak bounce.”

Wall Street rallies after BofA results, UK reversal

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5 percent at 30,560.28.

The broad-based S&P 500 added 0.1 percent at 3,697.70, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.2 percent to 10,702.67.

Among individual companies, Tesla tumbled 8.2 percent after reporting that profits more than doubled to $3.3 billion but revenues missed analyst expectations.

JPMorgan Chase characterized the results as “modestly softer than expected,” with pricing not quite as strong, adding to “debates about demand destruction.”

