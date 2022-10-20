AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 20, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

In agri sector: Sarsabz Pakistan becomes fastest-growing mobile app

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2022 07:21am
Follow us

LAHORE: Being near to completing one year since its launch, the “Sarsabz Pakistan” mobile app has garnered immense popularity and attention amongst the Pakistani farmers’ community.

The app recently marked a record number of more than 100,000 downloads in a short time span of ten months, making it the country’s fastest-growing mobile app within the agriculture sector and the top-rated educational app on Google Playstore.

The Sarsabz Pakistan app caters to multiple needs of the farming community, providing them with timely farm advisory and information updates to help maximize their crop yield and productivity.

The advisory support features of the app include crop planning support to manage multiple farms and crops in a given season with step-by-step alerts on crop management, a calculator tool for planning precise application of fertilizer according to the 4R rule – right source, right rate, right time, right place, requesting general advisory and free soil and water testing visits by qualified Fatima Group agronomists to maximize crop yield through effective use of fertilizer.

At the same time, the information update features of the app also assist the farmers through crucial weather updates and forecasts for timely planning and application of farm inputs, ensuring easy accessibility to fertilizer at company rates through a comprehensive list of nationwide Sarsabz dealers along with their contact and location details, updates on current commodity market rates, and latest news bites related to the agriculture sector.

While expressing her views about this platform, Rabel Sadozai, Director of Marketing and Sales at Fatima Fertilizer said: “The Sarsabz Pakistan app is completely free for farmers to use and benefit from its information and advisory-based features.

It serves as a convincing prologue to the fact that digital transformation of Pakistan’s agriculture sector is the only way to realize its utmost potential so that it can play a pivotal role in reviving our over-stressed economy.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mobile app agri sector Pakistani farmers Sarsabz Pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

In agri sector: Sarsabz Pakistan becomes fastest-growing mobile app

Nepra challenges ‘credibility’ of growth projections of World Bank, IMF

Jul-Aug LSMI output decreases

Khar in Paris to attend crucial FATF meeting

Govt ‘actively’ mulling importing Russian oil: Dar

DSSI framework: $172m debt relief pact inked with JICA

Q1 FDI declines 47pc to $253.4m YoY

Simmering Balochistan cauldron: MPs demand ‘truth and reconciliation commission’

Online visa system: Cabinet directs ministry to remove procedural delays

Fossil fuel CO2 emissions up slightly in 2022: IEA

Govt to give Nabha Road land to SC Lahore registry

Read more stories