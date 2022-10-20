AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
ANL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.41%)
AVN 82.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.24%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.66%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.62%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.37%)
EPCL 55.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.9%)
FCCL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.2%)
FFL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.48%)
GGGL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (8.64%)
GGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (7.62%)
GTECH 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (10.77%)
HUMNL 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.77%)
KEL 2.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.69%)
LOTCHEM 32.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.78%)
OGDC 72.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.97%)
PAEL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.57%)
PIBTL 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 17.31 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.67%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.69%)
TPL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 19.72 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.28%)
TREET 24.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.07%)
TRG 125.65 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (0.9%)
UNITY 22.41 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.89%)
WAVES 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,221 Increased By 25.8 (0.61%)
BR30 15,925 Increased By 178.9 (1.14%)
KSE100 42,226 Increased By 386.8 (0.92%)
KSE30 15,541 Increased By 115.4 (0.75%)
Markets

UK stocks fall as inflation returns to 40-year high

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2022 05:36am
LONDON: UK stock indexes closed lower on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices returned to a 40-year high in September, while banking stocks were hit by reports of windfall taxes.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.2% after a four-day run of gains following the historic reversal of the new government’s failed fiscal plan.

The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double digits in September, matching a 40-year high hit in July, dealing a fresh blow to households grappling with the cost-of-living crisis.

“It has been a measured response both in the FX and bond market so far,” said Alan Custis, head of UK equities at Lazard Asset Management.

“The market is still thinking somewhere between a 75 and 100 bps rate hike in November probably on the back of this print, and a lot of that is already baked into the market.” Banks, down 0.3%, also dragged the indexes lower after a media report said UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt was preparing to raid their profits as the government seeks new sources of cash to shore up its finances.

Consumer stocks such as Flutter Entertainment Plc, down 3%, and Kingfisher Plc, down 5%, added to the dour sentiment.

inflation FTSE 100 index UK stock indexes

