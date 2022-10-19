AGL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
Elon Musk says Starlink network in Ukraine has not received US funding

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2022 10:36am
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday SpaceX’s Starlink services have not received any funding from the US Department of Defence, a day after reports said The Pentagon is considering paying for Starlink satellite network in war-torn Ukraine.

SpaceX is losing approximately $20 million a month from unpaid service and costs related to security measures for cyberwar defence, but “we’ll keep doing it (sigh)”, Musk tweeted.

“No money from DoD, but several other countries, orgs & individuals are paying for ~11k/25k terminals,” Musk said.

Musk, the world’s richest person and chief executive of Tesla Inc, said SpaceX spends nearly $20 million a month for maintaining satellite services in Ukraine and that the company has spent about $80 million to enable and support and support Starlink there.

Elon Musk, Twitter have yet to reach deal to end litigation

The Pentagon is considering paying for the service to Ukraine, Politico reported on Monday, citing two US officials involved in the discussions.

