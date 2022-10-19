US official, FBR chief discuss new scope for US firms

ISLAMABAD: A senior official of the United States Embassy in Islamabad met Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Asim Ahmed at the FBR Headquarters on Tuesday and discussed new opportunities for the US companies operating in Pakistan.

Sources told Business Recorder here on Tuesday that Nathan Seifert, senior commercial counsellor US Embassy, Islamabad visited the FBR House and met the tax authorities.

It was a one-on-one meeting between the US official and the FBR chairman.

It was a very positive meeting between the tax authorities and the said official of the US embassy.

The meeting discussed in detail the business environment and market potential and challenges for the US companies in Pakistan, the sources said.

During the meeting, taxation issues of the US investors and companies in Pakistan also came under discussion.

In the past, the government of US and the Government of Pakistan had inked a convention for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income.

The US is an important trading partner and the single largest export destination for Pakistan.

“The spurt in our exports is a very promising trend,” they added.

