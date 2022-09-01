AGL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.93%)
ANL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.8%)
AVN 79.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.08%)
CNERGY 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
EFERT 83.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.01%)
EPCL 61.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.63%)
FCCL 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.78%)
FFL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
FLYNG 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.87%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGL 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
MLCF 28.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
OGDC 82.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.61%)
PAEL 16.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
PRL 19.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.59%)
SILK 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.65%)
TELE 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.46%)
TPLP 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.96%)
TREET 25.69 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.98%)
TRG 89.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
UNITY 23.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
WAVES 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.73%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,256 Increased By 4.8 (0.11%)
BR30 15,509 Decreased By -37.4 (-0.24%)
KSE100 42,460 Increased By 108.9 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,016 Increased By 13.1 (0.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Over 23pc surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade: SBP

  • Trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $335.091 million against $271.952 million last year
APP Published September 1, 2022 Updated September 1, 2022 05:51pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s goods and services trade with the United States (US) witnessed a surplus of 23.21 percent during the first month of the current financial year (2022-23) as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year, APP reported, citing data from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The trade surplus during the period under review was recorded at $335.091 million against $271.952 million last year, showing 23.21 percent growth.

The exports to the US were recorded at $499.686 million during July this year against $503.118 million during the same month last year, showing a nominal decline of 0.68 percent, SBP said.

Similarly, on-month-on-month basis, exports to the US also witnessed a decrease of 22.03 percent during July this year as compared to the US $640.935 million in June the same year.

However, Pakistan’s overall exports showed an increase of 2.68 percent in the first month, from $2235.039 million to $2295.027 million, the data showed.

On the other hand, the imports from the US this year were recorded at $164.595 million against $231.166 million last year, witnessing a decrease of 22.78 percent in July.

On a month-on-month basis, the imports from the US dropped by 51.29 percent during July this year as compared to the US $337.964 million in June this year, the data further revealed.

However, the overall imports rose by 0.26 percent, from $5371.040 million to $5385.016 million.

US pakistan exports SBP US Pakistan ties

Comments

1000 characters

Over 23pc surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade: SBP

PM Shehbaz extends FCA exemption to consumers using 300 units of electricity

August's inflation reading in Pakistan hits 27.3%, highest in over 47 years

Third successive gain: IMF funds help rupee strengthen marginally against US dollar

PM Shehbaz greenlights 10,000 MW solar power projects

ATC extends Imran Khan’s interim bail till Sept 12

Govt suspends duties/taxes on import of tomato, onion till Dec 31

Macron defends Russia dialogue to prepare ‘negotiated peace’

Indian troops join Russian military exercise despite US concerns

South Pakistan braces for surge of flood water flowing from north

KSE-100 rises 0.26% on receipt of IMF tranche

Read more stories