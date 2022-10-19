About ICAP

TEXT: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP) was established on July 1, 1961 with the prime objective of regulating the profession of accounting in Pakistan. It was due to the vision and the foresight of predecessors that today ICAP is the premier regulatory body for the development and regulation of the profession in the country.

The repute and the standing that ICAP commands today is due to the determination, professional competence and know how shown by the members and the leadership. The Institute was envisioned and established to regulate the accountancy profession in general, particularly the auditing profession and is responsible for imparting Chartered Accountancy qualification in the country. ICAP offers great services to the nation by fostering and nurturing the young talent for leadership through its robust education and examination system throughout the years producing high caliber professionals.

In addition to this, ICAP plays its role in strengthening the regulatory framework in Pakistan through working in cooperation with important policy making institutions and regulators including the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, the Federal Board of Revenue and other ministries.

