Nishtar hospital incident: CM orders suspension of three doctors, two SHOs

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhary Parvez Elahi chaired a meeting at his office on Monday in which Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid presented an inquiry report about Nishtar Hospital Multan incident.

In light of the inquiry report, the CM directed to suspend three Nishtar Hospital doctors, as many employees, and two SHOs over negligence. On his direction, the head of the anatomy department Prof Dr Maryam Ashraf and demonstrators Dr Abdul Wahab and Dr Seerat Abbas, Umar Farooq SHO of PS Shah Rukn-e-Aalam Colony and Saeed Sial SHO PS Seetal Mari, hospital employees namely Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Sajjad Nasir and Abdul Rauf have been suspended and removed from their posts.

The CM has also directed that action under PEEDA Act should also be taken against the negligent officials as such a treatment with corpses is unacceptable. The more this incident is condemned the less it would be as the Islamic teachings about the burial of dead bodies is obvious. An inhuman act has been committed by throwing dead bodies on the rooftop and disrespect to corpses is intolerable, he further said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022