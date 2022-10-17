Pakistani-American entrepreneurs keen to invest in IT sector

Pakistani-American IT/Tech entrepreneurs have reiterated their intention to invest in the country’s IT sector to the government, read a statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Ishaq Dar, and Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq held a virtual meeting with prominent Pakistani-American IT/Tech entrepreneurs.

They were also joined by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, Aisha Ghaus Pasha and Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmed and Ambassador Masood Khan along with other members of the Pakistani delegation.

Dar said that stabilizing Pakistan’s economy was the government’s top priority. For this purpose, the government had taken tough decisions in the past few months, which were essential to put Pakistan on the path of economic recovery, the statement quoted Dar as saying.

Dar was of the view that the catastrophic floods had compounded the difficulty but the government was confident that through prudent policies, the challenges to Pakistan’s economy will be overcome.

The finance minister appreciated the interest of Pakistani-American tech entrepreneurs in strengthening Pakistan’s IT sector.

Dar emphasized that this sector had immense potential for growth and could play a significant role in strengthening Pakistan’s economy.

He said that the government was according priority attention to IT/ Tech sector and Pakistan’s tech-savvy youth was an immense resource which needed to be optimally tapped for the sector’s growth. The finance minister assured the participants of government’s complete support in their efforts to enable Pakistan achieve exponential growth in its IT exports in the coming years.

In their interventions, the Pakistani-American IT/Tech entrepreneurs appreciated the government’s focus on the IT/Tech sector and reaffirmed their interest in investing in Pakistan.

They also made a number of suggestions and proposals to promote IT sector’s growth, especially exports from Pakistan.

Dar assured them that their suggestions would be carefully examined for proper follow-up and urged them to remain engaged with the government to ensure robust growth in Pakistan’s IT sector that is commensurate with our potential.