PM concerned at growing food imports

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday that the country’s reliance on import of food items has increased consequent to the recent devastating floods which destroyed millions of acres of ready crops.

The premier in a tweet stated that an agricultural country like Pakistan will also have to import food items to compensate for this loss. Today, he said that World Food Day highlights the importance of overall global initiatives to ensure food security in different countries of the world.

The PM added that the natural disasters due to climate change and rising prices on the global market are threatening to further exacerbate the global shortage of nutritious food, which is already in short supply.

