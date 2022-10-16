All set for by-elections in KP today

PESHAWAR: All is set for the polling of by-elections on three National Assembly seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday (today) with unprecedented security measures in place to deal with any untoward situation.

According to the details, by-elections will take place in three constituencies including NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V.

According to the ECP, 1.45 million people, including 808,038 men and 642,651 women, are eligible to cast a vote in the by-polls.

There are 16 candidates, including former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chief Imran Khan, who is contesting election on all three seats.

The polling will begin at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any interval. However, voters present inside the polling stations will be allowed to cast their votes despite the expiry of the time.

According to the details released by the ECP provincial office, “appropriate” security measures have been taken to hold the electoral exercise peacefully.

A total of 16 candidates are in run from these constituencies. 4 each candidates are in run from NA-22 Mardan and NA-24 Charsadda while 8 candidates are contesting from NA-31, Peshawar-V respectively.

According to a spokesman of the Provincial Election Commission, 979 polling stations have been established in all three NA constituencies including 429 polling stations for men and 351 for women while 199 polling stations are for both men and women.

Out of the 979 polling stations 745 have been declared as highly sensitive and 234 as sensitive.

The ECP declared all 265 polling stations in the NA-31 Peshawar constituency highly sensitive. They include 146 for men, 117 for women and two combined.

The NA-22 Mardan will have a total of 330 polling stations, including 238 highly sensitive and the rest sensitive. The polling stations include 87 for men, 80 for women and 163 combined.

In NA-24 Charsadda, 242 of the total 384 polling stations have been declared highly sensitive and the rest sensitive. Of them, 196 are for men, 154 for women and 34 combined.

The NA-31 candidates are Imran, ANP leader Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Mohammad Aslam of the Jamaat-i-Islami, Saeedullah Khan of the Rah-i-Haq Party, Abdul Qadir of the Tehreek-i-Jawanan Pakistan, former MNA Shaukat Ali, who had vacated this seat and is a covering candidate for Imran, and independent candidates Emran Khan and Shaukat Ali. The NA-22 Mardan constituency has 450,647 voters, including 254,733 men and 195,914 women.

The NA-24 Charsadda voters are 526,862, including 291,016 men and 235,846 women, and those of NA-31 Peshawar 473,180, including 262,289 men and 210,891 women.

