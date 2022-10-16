AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.59%)
AVN 81.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.01%)
BOP 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 5.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 80.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.51%)
EPCL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
FCCL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
FFL 6.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.95%)
FLYNG 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
GGGL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
GGL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.35%)
GTECH 9.47 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.64%)
HUMNL 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.48%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.34%)
LOTCHEM 32.03 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.39%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.28%)
OGDC 73.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.59%)
PAEL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
PIBTL 5.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.17%)
SILK 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.16%)
TPL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.12%)
TPLP 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.44%)
TREET 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
TRG 126.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.95%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
WAVES 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
BR100 4,222 Decreased By -8.3 (-0.2%)
BR30 15,954 Decreased By -48.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 41,949 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.33%)
KSE30 15,534 Decreased By -70.3 (-0.45%)
Dalian iron ore lower

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2022 03:53am
MANILA: Dalian iron ore was on track for its first weekly loss, after advancing for four straight weeks, dragged down by worries about top steel producer China’s stringent zero-Covid rules and restrictions ahead of the ruling Communist Party Congress.

Prices of the steelmaking ingredient, however, were supported in Singapore on Friday ahead of China’s September trade data release, and after the People’s Bank of China signalled stronger support for the real economy.

The most-traded January iron ore on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange ended morning trade 0.3% lower at 704.50 yuan ($98.19) a tonne. On the Singapore Exchange, benchmark November iron ore rose 2% to $93.85 a tonne after a three-day slump. Ahead of the party congress that begins on Sunday, Beijing signalled it is sticking with its zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19, dashing hopes of an immediate relaxation of a policy that has slowed down the economy.

