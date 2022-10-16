AGL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.41%)
Oct 16, 2022
LUMHS holds symposium on child health

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2022 03:53am
HYDERABAD: The department of paediatrics of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) arranged a symposium with the theme of “Barriers in Achieving Excellence for Preventive and Therapeutic Aspects of Child Health”, here on Saturday.

While addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor of LUMHS Prof Dr Ikram Din Ujjan said that according to research studies unhealthy children grow up to be unhealthy adults, that poor health and low income go hand in hand, and that poverty and poor health both make large demands on public resources.

Thus, upholding children’s health is important for improving the population’s health, he said. Policies to prevent children’s health problems can be sensible investments, and policymakers should implement carefully designed policies and programmes to endorse child health.

He added that Prevention and therapeutic innovation in the management of infant, child, and adolescent health have increasingly acquired global importance for their direct effects on the lifelong health and well-being of populations. If appropriately implemented, they have the potential to positively impact various areas of the public health sector, generating beneficial outcomes, which include major economic implications for local healthcare systems. Responding to the emerging preventive and health promotion needs of infants, children, and adolescents has become a priority for pediatrics, and together with therapeutic innovation, represents an important part of any strategic healthcare plan.

Earlier, the Chairperson Organizing Committee Prof. Dr. Shazia Memon highlighted the importance of collaboration among the stakeholders to achieve the peak of excellence in Child Health, especially for the preventive and therapeutic aspect there is a dire need that Health Department including Public Health and Health Professional regulatory bodies should work together to achieve the targets in Basic Child Health Issues like malnutrition and immunization.

She informed that in spite of all the efforts being taken, still we are not able to overcome the high rate of malnutrition, low coverage of immunization and suboptimal breast feeding practices. Targets in these areas will only be achieved once we all work together with same objective and in same direction.

Dr. Sahib Jan Badar, Program Director Accelerated Action Plan delivered a presentation on malnutrition specially “Stunting Situation in Sindh”.

