‘Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state,’ says PM Shehbaz in response to Biden’s ‘most dangerous nation’ remark

  • Premier stresses Pakistan takes safety measures with utmost seriousness
BR Web Desk Published October 15, 2022
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that "Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state," stressing that the country's nuclear assets have the best safeguards as per International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) requirements.

“We take these safety measures with utmost seriousness. Let no one have any doubts,” he said in a Twitter post.

His comments came after US President Joe Biden stated that “Pakistan may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world as it has nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.

During his speech at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception on Thursday, Biden spoke about Russia and China.

“Did anybody think we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?” he asked.

"How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion,” he further stated.

In response to Biden's remark on Pakistan's nuclear assets, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto announced earlier today that the government had summoned Donald Blome, US Ambassador to Pakistan to issue a demarche over the matter.

Govt has summoned US envoy over Biden's 'most dangerous nation' remark: FM Bilawal

Speaking at a press conference, Bilawal said that as far as the question of the safety and security of Pakistan’s nuclear assets is concerned, the country meets each and every international standard in accordance with IAEA regulations.

“If there are any questions regarding nuclear safety, then they should be directed to India that accidentally fired a missile into Pakistani territory which is not only irresponsible and unsafe but also raises genuine and serious concerns about the safety of nuclear-capable countries,” he stressed. “I am surprised by Biden's remarks. This is exactly the sort of misunderstanding that is created when there is a lack of engagement.”

He announced that the government of Pakistan recently embarked on a journey of engagement with the US and marked the 75th anniversary of bilateral relations with the secretary of state.

“If there was a concern regarding nuclear assets, then it would have been raised in that meeting,” he said. “We will have additional opportunities to engage with the US and address the concerns and misconceptions it might have with regard to the nuclear capabilities of Pakistan.”

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan lashed at Biden saying “on what info has the president of the US reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when, having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command and control systems?”

Moreover, he questioned that, unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when had Pakistan shown aggression, especially post-nuclearisation?

What is equally important is that “this Biden statement shows the total failure of imported government’s foreign policy and its claims of reset of relations with the US? Is this the reset?”

He criticised the government of Pakistan for breaking all records of incompetence.

“My greatest worry is that apart from leading us to economic ruin and with NRO2 for themselves, giving a license to white collar criminals to plunder the country, this government will also end up completely compromising our national security,” he wrote.

samir sardana Oct 15, 2022 07:00pm
INDIA NUKE DISASTER - Part 1 UNCLE JOE HAS THE "PUTIN HANGOVER".INDIA HAS A PATHETIC NUKE SAFETY RECORD ! dindooo hindoo THE INFORMATION IS OF VITAL IMPORT,AS INDIA RANKS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE NUCLEAR MATERIAL SECURITY INDEX – BELOW PAKISTAN AND CHINA,AND IN 20202 PAKISTAN, WAS THE MOST IMPROVED NATION o https://www.geo.tv/latest/299375-nuclear-security-index-2020-ranks-pakistan-most-improved-country-for-security-measures  As per the index, Pakistan is six points ahead of India when it comes to taking steps to ensure safety of nuclear assets. • WEAK CYBER SECURITY AND ACCOUNTING LOOPHOLES,ARE HIGHLIGHTED BY THE NUCLEAR MATERIAL SECURITY INDEX FOR INDIA o https://indianexpress.com/article/india/india-ranks-19-in-theft-ranking-for-countries-with-weapons-usable-nuclear-materials-5342468/  The weaknesses are particularly apparent in areas of transport security, material control, accounting, and measures to protect against the insider threat.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
samir sardana Oct 15, 2022 07:02pm
INDIA NUKE DISASTER - Part 2 UNCLE JOE HAS THE "PUTIN HANGOVER".INDIA HAS A PATHETIC NUKE SAFETY RECORD ! dindooo hindoo • THE NUMEROUS CASES OF NUCLEAR THEFT IN INDIA ARE A GROSS VIOLATION OF SEVERAL IAEA CONVENTIONS AMD STANDARDS ,AS UNDER: o Nuclear Security Recommendations on Physical Protection of Nuclear Material and Nuclear Facilities (INFCIRC/225/Revision 5) o INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY, Nuclear Security Recommendations on Radioactive Material and Associated Facilities, IAEA Nuclear Security Series No. 1 o Nuclear Security Recommendations on Nuclear and Other Radioactive Material out of Regulatory Control, IAEA Nuclear Security Series No. 15, IAEA, Vienna (2011) o Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Materials and its 2005 Amendment (signed by India)
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Abrar Ahmed Oct 15, 2022 07:16pm
It seems Biden made a paid comment. US Lobbyist hired by India do pay politicians to make anti-Pakistan statements during election campaigns, But, Biden seems to have forgotten that he is the POTUS. It appears that he may have mixed up North Korea with Pakistan. Biden has zero domestic achievement, is an old hag frequently losing physical balance and with statements like this and the one against KSA after OPEC oil production reduction, it seems he is fast losing mental balance also. Americans need to get his medical evaluation done for his fitness to cintinue as the POTUS.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
samir sardana Oct 15, 2022 07:46pm
UNCLE JOE HAS LOST A ARMED NUKE" - WHICH IS "STILL" MISSING ! https://www.vice.com/en/article/y3p3xw/the-bizarre-mystery-of-the-only-armed-nuke-america-ever-lost THE RUSSIAN HWR/PWHR IN INDIA,HAVE COST OVERRUNS,OF BILLIONS OF USD ? NO ONE KNOWS, WHAT IS HAPPENING ! CHAIWALA IS PRAYING TO MAHAKALI ! CHAIWALA IS USING THE NUKE REACTORS TO PAY PUTIN FOR THE NUKE SUBS ! ALSO CHAIWALA IS USING THE RUSSIAN REACTORS TO IMPORT NUKE FUEL RODS AND LEU ,WHICH IS GONG TO UNSAFEGUARDED REACTORS AND ENRICHMENT PLANTS SO INDIA IS MAKING MORE AND MORE NUKE BOMBS ! FOR WHAT,AND FOR WHOM ! CHAIWALA CANNOT LOAD THE HEU,INTO THE NUKE SUBS,AS THE NUKE REACTIOR, IS SEALED - THE SUB WILL HAVE TO BE CUT OPEN ! WHO IS THE TARGET OF INDIAN NUKES ? PRC AND PAKISTAN ! AND CHAIWAL NUKES ARE HEU BASED - THEY HAVE NOT MASTERED THE PU BOMB ! INDIA IS THE ONLY NATION WHERE THE CAG OR AUDITOR, CANNOT VALUE OR VERIFY THE STOCKS,ACROSS THE SUPPLY CHAIN ! WHAT DOES IAEA DO ?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

