Pakistan

Biden says Pakistan 'may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world'

  • During speech at Democratic congressional campaign committee reception, US president says country has nuclear weapons without any cohesion
BR Web Desk Published October 15, 2022 Updated October 16, 2022 10:30am
US President Joe Biden speaks about lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley Community College in Irvine, California on October 14, 2022. Photo: AFP
US President Joe Biden speaks about lowering costs for American families at Irvine Valley Community College in Irvine, California on October 14, 2022. Photo: AFP
Follow us

The United States has said that Pakistan may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world as it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.

During his speech at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday, Biden spoke about Russia and China.

"Did anybody think we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?"

How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," he further stated.

The president further said that while there is a lot going on in the world, ''there’s also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century''.

UNGA: PM Shehbaz meets US President Biden

Reacting to Biden’s comments, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan tweeted “on what info has the president of US reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when, having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command and control systems?”

Moreover, he questioned that unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when had Pakistan shown aggression especially post-nuclearisation?

What is equally important is that “this Biden statement shows total failure of imported government’s foreign policy and its claims of reset of relations with US? Is this the reset?”

He criticised the government of Pakistan for breaking all records of incompetence.

“My greatest worry is that apart from leading us to economic ruin and with NRO2 for themselves, giving a license to white collar criminals to plunder the country, this government will also end up completely compromising our national security,” he wrote.

Reacting to Biden, Asad Umar criticised the US president saying that "countries in glass houses should think before throwing stones at others."

"Nuclear country without cohesion? Is biden referring to the US? After all his party is going after Donald Trump for trying to subvert the constitution and steal the last presidential election!" Umar tweeted.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter and demanded an apology from Biden, saying his remarks were “nasty”.

"Custodial torture in Guantanamo, Abu Ghraib, Bagram. Even your own ppl are not safe with gunmen going on killing sprees. Have some shame Biden," she said.

Similarly, PTI's Fawad Chaudhry demanded that the US president should immediately retract his statement, saying that Pakistan’s leadership may be weak but the people were not.

Pakistan US Joe Biden

Comments

1000 characters
Tariq Mahmood Oct 15, 2022 01:20pm
After shameful humiliating defeat in Afghanistan Biden has gone mad.He is confused how to restore his image back in his country. Therefore,he decided to make Pakistan a scapegoat first by blaming Pakistan for assisting Talibans and now rejected and dejected president speaks against Pakistan's nuclear program to restore his lost prestige.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
M. Hassan Oct 15, 2022 02:16pm
Let us think why he thinks so. Let us thing why our PM is standing alongside him in this picture.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
AYESHA YASIN Oct 15, 2022 03:45pm
DID WE NUKE HIROSHIMA NAGASAKI?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
samir sardana Oct 16, 2022 12:42pm
The Indian Nuke scam, which Uncle Joe missed - Part 1 It starts with UCIL – Uranium Corporation of India ltd.A myth is spread that India has low grade ore,deep in the earth.with low u-235 content.This lie is to build the case, for U-235 imports.UCIL is o/s the IAEA safeguards. All the uranium is enriched, and used,in non safeguarded reactors (power and research reactors and FBRs).No one knows what UCIL is doing ? The CAG and Auditors,are NOT allowed to verify or value the stock .It is a GIVEN BY DAE ! SO WHAT IS THE CREDIBILITY OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS,OR THE COST AUDIT REPORTS ? NIL ! Then we come to the next leg of fuel fabrication and enrichmemt.Here the beauty is that,none of these,are legal entities,They are departments of the DAE.So they prepare no financial statements.Tney make proforma statements .These statements are based on imputed and dream costing and debit notes and credit notes by DAE,which NO ONE CHECKS,AUDITS OR QUESTIONS ! dindooohindoo
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

