Biden says Pakistan 'may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world'

The United States has said that Pakistan may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world as it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.

During his speech at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception on Thursday, Biden spoke about Russia and China.

"Did anybody think we’d be in a situation where China is trying to figure out its role relative to Russia and relative to India and relative to Pakistan?"

How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what’s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," he further stated.

The president further said that while there is a lot going on in the world, ''there’s also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century''.

Reacting to Biden’s comments, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan tweeted “on what info has the president of US reached this unwarranted conclusion on our nuclear capability when, having been PM, I know we have one of the most secure nuclear command and control systems?”

Moreover, he questioned that unlike the US which has been involved in wars across the world, when had Pakistan shown aggression especially post-nuclearisation?

What is equally important is that “this Biden statement shows total failure of imported government’s foreign policy and its claims of reset of relations with US? Is this the reset?”

He criticised the government of Pakistan for breaking all records of incompetence.

“My greatest worry is that apart from leading us to economic ruin and with NRO2 for themselves, giving a license to white collar criminals to plunder the country, this government will also end up completely compromising our national security,” he wrote.

Reacting to Biden, Asad Umar criticised the US president saying that "countries in glass houses should think before throwing stones at others."

"Nuclear country without cohesion? Is biden referring to the US? After all his party is going after Donald Trump for trying to subvert the constitution and steal the last presidential election!" Umar tweeted.

Former human rights minister Shireen Mazari also took to Twitter and demanded an apology from Biden, saying his remarks were “nasty”.

"Custodial torture in Guantanamo, Abu Ghraib, Bagram. Even your own ppl are not safe with gunmen going on killing sprees. Have some shame Biden," she said.

Similarly, PTI's Fawad Chaudhry demanded that the US president should immediately retract his statement, saying that Pakistan’s leadership may be weak but the people were not.