AGL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.29%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.95 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (4.39%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.92%)
CNERGY 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.73%)
EFERT 81.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
EPCL 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.01%)
FCCL 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.82%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.86%)
FLYNG 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
GGL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
GTECH 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.69%)
LOTCHEM 31.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-6.62%)
MLCF 28.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
OGDC 76.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.52%)
PAEL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.05%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.19%)
TPL 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
TPLP 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
TREET 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.9%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 22.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
WAVES 11.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.88%)
WTL 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.85%)
BR100 4,224 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 16,097 Decreased By -340.9 (-2.07%)
KSE100 42,007 Decreased By -148.3 (-0.35%)
KSE30 15,570 Decreased By -52.8 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

OGRA, NAB hold seminar

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2022 07:17am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A seminar on “Our Faith Corruption-Free Pakistan” was conducted by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which was attended by senior management of the NAB and the OGRA jointly. The event was conducted to create awareness against the evils of corruption and how public sector organisations can play their part in the eradication of this evil.

Masroor Khan, chairman OGRA welcomed the participants and informed them that the definition of corruption requires to be revisited in its true sense as merely using delaying tactics in official tasks also comes under the umbrella of corruption.

Tariq Hamid Butt, Director General NAB has informed the reserves of Pakistan are depleting rapidly and we have to control the unaccounted losses to the economy and join hands to play our role in eradicating this menace.

He emphasized to bring transparency in the processes which will create better service delivery ultimately making the system work efficiently.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB OGRA seminar public sector organisations

Comments

1000 characters

OGRA, NAB hold seminar

Losses caused by floods: Sherry reveals World Bank’s estimate

Money laundering case: PM, son acquitted

Supply of power to 5 export-oriented sectors: Govt to arrange Rs100bn from FY23 budget

300MW Gwadar power plant project: Crucial note not forwarded to PM

‘KES shares deal’: SECP puts out feelers

PSO wins arbitration case against Gunvor

Govt will borrow over Rs7trn during Q2FY23

Documenting economy, broadening tax base: AGP expresses concern over FBR’s failure

Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

Foreign funding case: Imran Khan granted protective bail

Read more stories