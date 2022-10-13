OGRA, NAB hold seminar

ISLAMABAD: A seminar on “Our Faith Corruption-Free Pakistan” was conducted by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which was attended by senior management of the NAB and the OGRA jointly. The event was conducted to create awareness against the evils of corruption and how public sector organisations can play their part in the eradication of this evil.

Masroor Khan, chairman OGRA welcomed the participants and informed them that the definition of corruption requires to be revisited in its true sense as merely using delaying tactics in official tasks also comes under the umbrella of corruption.

Tariq Hamid Butt, Director General NAB has informed the reserves of Pakistan are depleting rapidly and we have to control the unaccounted losses to the economy and join hands to play our role in eradicating this menace.

He emphasized to bring transparency in the processes which will create better service delivery ultimately making the system work efficiently.

