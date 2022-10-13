Islamic Relief eyes scaling up flood relief activities

ISLAMABAD: The recent monsoon floods have halted millions of lives and did damage beyond estimations which might take years to recover. Islamic Relief Pakistan being an experienced humanitarian organization was among the first responders on ground.

The organization through its emergency relief efforts has reached half a million people and aims to reach half a million more in the coming months including the worst affected areas including Dadu and Mirpur Khas in Sindh, SohbatPur and Jaffarabad in Balochistan alongside Dera Ismail Khan and Nowshera in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Country Director for Islamic Relief Pakistan, Asif Sherazi, who himself is a seasoned humanitarian is of the view that recurring disasters are alarming and the country can’t bear these for long. “Our efforts have been directed upon providing timely and lifesaving aid to the affectees. Together with our partners and donor agencies, we are making efforts to bring in more funds for the early recovery and rehabilitation phase.”

Islamic Relief focused on the most pressing needs of the people like shelter, clean water, hygiene items, food and cash grants.

While talking about the silent and invisible repercussions of the disaster, he said,”Children, women and girls face multiple challenges after disasters in terms of protection, traumas and hygiene.

