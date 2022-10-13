LWMC, German company sign MoU

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) and Innovative Techno Plus, a German company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for waste recycling and setting up a waste-to-energy power generation plant in the provincial capital.

LWMC CEO Munir Hussain Chopra and ITP CEO Carsten Wenske inked the draft in the presence of ITP Local Partner Syed Tanveer Hussain Shah, Director Muhammad Asif, Abdul Jabbar Chishti and other officers also participated in the event.

