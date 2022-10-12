AGL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.76%)
ANL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.11%)
AVN 81.85 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (4.27%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.34%)
EFERT 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
EPCL 58.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.75%)
FCCL 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
FFL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
GGGL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
GGL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
HUMNL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.11 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.71%)
LOTCHEM 33.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.15%)
MLCF 28.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 76.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.3%)
PAEL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
PRL 17.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.1%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
TELE 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.83%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TREET 24.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.1%)
TRG 129.58 Decreased By ▼ -10.50 (-7.5%)
UNITY 23.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WAVES 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.02%)
WTL 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.21%)
BR100 4,230 Increased By 32 (0.76%)
BR30 16,163 Decreased By -274.9 (-1.67%)
KSE100 42,054 Decreased By -101 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,591 Decreased By -31.8 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU countries seek way out of impasse over gas price caps

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2022 10:40am
Follow us

BRUSSELS: The question of how, when and whether to cap gas prices is set to dominate another meeting of European Union countries on Wednesday, as they pursue a joint plan to target high gas prices - a compromise that has eluded them for weeks.

The 27-country EU is plotting its next move to tame soaring energy prices and shield consumers from surging bills, as Europe heads into a winter of scarce Russian gas, a cost of living crisis and the looming threat of recession.

“We need to find a quick solution that will be applicable to all the European Union,” a senior EU official said. “National solutions are not a way forward.”

EU energy ministers meet in Prague on Wednesday to attempt to provide clearer instructions on what the European Commission should propose as the bloc’s next emergency energy measure. But countries still cannot decide what they want.

With gas prices almost 90% higher than a year ago, most EU countries say they want a gas price cap, but disagree on its design.

Some countries, including Germany, Europe’s biggest gas market, remain opposed.

Talks among EU leaders last week did little to clarify the next steps.

Those discussions “went in all directions”, one EU diplomat said - referring to the numerous options being floated, including a price cap on all gas, pipeline gas, or just gas used to produce electricity. Another EU diplomat said no “unified signal” had come out of the leaders’ talks.

EU countries to back energy windfall levies, lock horns over gas price cap

“I’d say expectations are low,” the diplomat said of Wednesday’s meeting. Others were more hopeful a consensus was emerging. The senior EU official said countries were leaning towards the “Iberian model” of capping the price of gas used for power generation as a quick fix.

Spain and Portugal implemented that scheme in June, which helped curb local power prices.

The idea has gained support among other countries, although some worry it could raise EU gas demand, since Spain’s gas use increased under the measure.

EU countries have already rushed through emergency energy windfall profit levies, gas storage filling obligations, and electricity demand curbs to address the surge in energy prices driven by Russia slashing gas supplies since it invaded Ukraine.

But the pressure to agree more EU-wide measures has increased after Germany said it would spend up to 200 billion euros to shield its consumers and businesses from high energy costs - prompting a backlash from some countries about the uneven rollout of national support.

Russia Germany Ukraine European countries Gas price

Comments

1000 characters

EU countries seek way out of impasse over gas price caps

Intra-day update: Rupee continues to appreciate against US dollar

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

PM Shehbaz departs for Kazakhstan to attend CICA summit

Oil prices fall as dollar gains, US inflation data in spotlight

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

Dollar at 24-year peak to yen after US yields jump; sterling choppy

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Read more stories