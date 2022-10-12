AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
ANL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.56%)
AVN 78.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.51%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.23%)
EFERT 81.35 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (0.98%)
EPCL 59.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
FCCL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.44%)
FFL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
FLYNG 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.32%)
GGGL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.37%)
GGL 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.93%)
GTECH 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.57%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
KEL 2.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (4.26%)
MLCF 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.09%)
OGDC 76.99 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.83%)
PAEL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.89%)
PIBTL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.58%)
PRL 18.12 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.13%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
TELE 11.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.76%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
TREET 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
TRG 140.08 Decreased By ▼ -11.52 (-7.6%)
UNITY 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.72%)
WAVES 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.74%)
WTL 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.29%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -61.8 (-1.45%)
BR30 16,438 Decreased By -262.5 (-1.57%)
KSE100 42,155 Decreased By -56.2 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,623 Decreased By -266.6 (-1.68%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh governor visits Quaid’s mausoleum

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
Follow us

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan visited the Quaid’s Mazar and recited Surah Fatiha. On this occasion, he also prayed for the progress, prosperity and security of the country and the province.

He also wrote his remarks about Quaid. He said that Quaid-e-Azam brought freedom to the oppressed Muslims of the sub continent with his passionate leadership. When the father of the nation took over the leadership of the Muslims of the subcontinent, they were in despair, he said and added that Muhammad Ali Jinnah took the command of a dispersed nation and instilled the spirit of freedom in them.

He said that Muhammad Ali Jinnah made the impossible possible by giving freedom to the Muslims in a short span of time. The establishment of Pakistan is the result of his great leadership skills, he observed.

Governor Sindh said that the present conditions of the country require adopting the guiding principles of our great leader. The creation of a welfare society can only put the dream of the great leader to reality. Floods in Sindh have caused massive destruction, and by adopting Wuaid’s philosophy of work, work and only work can be used to combat this natural calamity.

“I am sure that with hard work we will get rid of these difficulties very soon as the entire nation is helping the flood victims by showing solidarity and unity,” he concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

floods Governor Sindh Kamran Khan flood victims Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Comments

1000 characters

Sindh governor visits Quaid’s mausoleum

Inflation rate at 19.9pc: IMF projects 3.5pc growth for 2023

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Read more stories