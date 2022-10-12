AGL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.68%)
ANL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
AVN 80.94 Increased By ▲ 2.44 (3.11%)
BOP 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
CNERGY 5.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
EFERT 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.49%)
EPCL 59.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.59%)
FCCL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 10.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
GGL 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.01%)
GTECH 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.51%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (6.4%)
LOTCHEM 34.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.27%)
PAEL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.63%)
TELE 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.79 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.18%)
TREET 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 132.80 Decreased By ▼ -7.28 (-5.2%)
UNITY 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
WAVES 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
WTL 1.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,242 Increased By 43.8 (1.04%)
BR30 16,327 Decreased By -110.8 (-0.67%)
KSE100 42,078 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,585 Decreased By -37.7 (-0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 12, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

CFA Society Pakistan Message from Aamir Khan, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Published 12 Oct, 2022 05:46am
Follow us

TEXT: Let me begin by congratulating the Society and applauding the continuous efforts of CFA Society Pakistan to instill highest standards of ethics, and the Society’s invaluable contribution in promoting professional excellence in capital markets of Pakistan over the last 20 years.

CFA® Charterholders in Pakistan also serve as a link between local market practices and global best practices. SECP supports initiatives that foster competition and inculcate ethical decision making. It is encouraging to see that CFA Society Pakistan has always upheld highest standards of education, ethics, and professional competence. Its effective role in supporting SECP mandate for development of various financial products and increasing investor penetration in the mutual fund industry is indeed commendable.

Recent damage caused by floods in Pakistan has enhanced need for identifying Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) issues and risks due to climate change. The Society has played an effective role in raising awareness, capacity building and research for issues related to corporate governance, sustainability and ESG based investing. SECP has also proposed an ESG regulatory roadmap with key milestones for capital markets and given the Society’s efforts in this domain, we look forward to working with them in the coming months. I am hopeful that these efforts will pave way for promoting ESG based investing, enhancing ESG disclosures, and the launch of ESG based products and ESG based index at Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The leadership at the Society, led by Mr. Abdul Rehman Warraich, CFA, President, CFA Society Pakistan, and Mr. Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, Director and Advocacy Chair, CFA Society Pakistan have played a commendable role in engaging all the stakeholders.

I wish the Society the very best in its future endeavors!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP Aamir Khan CFA

Comments

Comments are closed.

CFA Society Pakistan Message from Aamir Khan, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

Pakistan urgently needs debt relief: UN

Germany scales up its support to flood-hit people

AGP flags wrong collection of certain WHTs

Water, power sector: AGP unearths Rs3.27trn irregularities

SC asks NAB to submit record of high-profile cases today

Incoming, outgoing passengers: FBR sets new rules for currency declaration

July non-tax revenue down 13pc to Rs40.822bn YoY

Spot coal bidding: Chinese firm wants revised mechanism

Dar leaves for US to hold negotiations with IMF, World Bank

NESPAK: PM okays BoD reconstitution

Read more stories