CFA Society Pakistan Message from Aamir Khan, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

TEXT: Let me begin by congratulating the Society and applauding the continuous efforts of CFA Society Pakistan to instill highest standards of ethics, and the Society’s invaluable contribution in promoting professional excellence in capital markets of Pakistan over the last 20 years.

CFA® Charterholders in Pakistan also serve as a link between local market practices and global best practices. SECP supports initiatives that foster competition and inculcate ethical decision making. It is encouraging to see that CFA Society Pakistan has always upheld highest standards of education, ethics, and professional competence. Its effective role in supporting SECP mandate for development of various financial products and increasing investor penetration in the mutual fund industry is indeed commendable.

Recent damage caused by floods in Pakistan has enhanced need for identifying Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) issues and risks due to climate change. The Society has played an effective role in raising awareness, capacity building and research for issues related to corporate governance, sustainability and ESG based investing. SECP has also proposed an ESG regulatory roadmap with key milestones for capital markets and given the Society’s efforts in this domain, we look forward to working with them in the coming months. I am hopeful that these efforts will pave way for promoting ESG based investing, enhancing ESG disclosures, and the launch of ESG based products and ESG based index at Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The leadership at the Society, led by Mr. Abdul Rehman Warraich, CFA, President, CFA Society Pakistan, and Mr. Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, Director and Advocacy Chair, CFA Society Pakistan have played a commendable role in engaging all the stakeholders.

I wish the Society the very best in its future endeavors!

