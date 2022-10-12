Assets, liabilities: ECP seeks annual statements from MPs

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued directives to members of the parliament and provincial assemblies to submit annual statements of assets and liabilities including that of their spouses and dependent children to the commission by 31st December, 2022.

The commission says as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form-B for the financial years 2021-2022 being a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017.

Every Member of an Assembly and Senate shall submit to the Commission, on or before 31st December each year, a copy of his statement of assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities of his spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form B.

The Commission, on the first day of January each year through a press release, shall publish the names of Members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1).

The Commission shall, on the sixteenth day of January, by an order suspend the membership of a Member of an Assembly and Senate who fails to submit the statement of assets and liabilities by the fifteenth day of January and such Member shall cease to function till he files the statement of assets and liabilities.

Where a member submits the statement of assets and liabilities under this section which is found to be false in material particulars, he may, within 120 days from the date submission of the statement, be proceeded against for committing the offence of corrupt practice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022