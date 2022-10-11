LRBT hosts event on World Sight Day

KARACHI: The Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust hosted an event for content creators and social media influencers for their World Sight Day Campaign. The intent of the event was double pronged to bring attention to their World Sight Day campaign and also to celebrate their most recent feat of treating their 50th Millionth Patient.

A large group of content creators got together at the LRBT head office and went to their Korangi Facility. “We are Pakistan’s largest non-profit working for the most marginalized members of society absolutely free of cost.

