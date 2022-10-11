AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 11, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Attack on school van: Driver killed, two students injured in Swat

Amjad Ali Shah Published 11 Oct, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

PESHAWAR: A driver of a school van was killed and two students were injured when their vehicle was attacked by gunmen in the village of Guli Bagh, in Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Officials said the assailants were waiting on a motorcycle and attacked the van as it passed by. They fled soon after the attack.

Swat District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Marwat while talking to media confirmed the incident and said that the body and injured students were rushed to the Khwazakhela Hospital.

“A contingent of the police immediately reached the attack site. Soon after the incident, a search operation was launched in the area,” he said, adding that so far no one has been arrested till the filing of this report.

Sawab Khan, President of the Swat Private Schools Association, told reporters that the condition of the injured student was critical.

“We demand that the attackers should immediately be arrested,” he said.

“We have also decided to keep all private schools in Swat closed on Tuesday (today) and a rally near the Nishat Chowk will be organised in protest against the attack.”

In the second incident, three students were injured when their school van was caught in crossfire as two armed groups clashed.

Officials claimed that two groups were clashing with each other as the van passed through the area.

One student was critically injured and had to be shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital, while the condition of the other two is said to be stable.

The students included two boys and a girl.

According to media reports, two suspected terrorists were killed in a clash with security forces at Mingora Bypass Road in the city of Swat, KP.

Four security officials including a captain were injured in the shootout. A pedestrian was also among the injured.

According to Mingora Police Station SHO Tariq Khan and Banr Police Post incharge Anwar Khan, security forces launched an operation on a location on Mingora Bypass Road at around 4:30 am after learning about the presence of terrorists there.

There was an exchange of fire between terrorists and the army as well as Frontier Corps personnel.

Two terrorists, believed to be residents of the Shangla district, were killed in the shootout.

Captain Zulfiqar, Lance Naik Naseer Iqbal, Naik Gul Sadiq and soldier Sajid were injured during the raid.

The injured were shifted to DHQ Saidu Sharif Hospital.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan strongly condemned the attack on a school van by unidentified armed men in Swat. The CM sought a detailed inquiry report from IGP KP.

Mahmood Khan expressed sympathy with the bereaved family of the school van driver. He prayed for speedy recovery of two injured students in the attack. The CM said it is highly regrettable to target innocent schoolchildren.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

gunmen Tariq Khan Zahid Marwat Attack on school van Khwazakhela Hospital

Comments

1000 characters

Attack on school van: Driver killed, two students injured in Swat

PM terms Thar power project ‘game-changer’

Govt getting $4bn as bonds take battering after floods: SBP

Debt rescheduling: ‘Won’t go to Paris Club,’ says Dar

World Bank, IMF see rising risks of global recession

Five export sectors: ECC approves continuation of regionally competitive power tariff

Net metering: Nepra to protect interests of ‘all’ consumers

New scheme for traders on the cards

Army chief’s appointment: President for ‘broader consultation’

MQM’s Tessori sworn-in as Sindh Governor

Arrest warrant for Interior Minister: ACE team says Islamabad police not cooperating

Read more stories