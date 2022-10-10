AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
Oct 10, 2022
Blinken condemns Russia’s ‘horrific strikes’ on Ukraine

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2022 08:45pm
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday condemned Russia’s “horrific” missile strikes on Ukrainian cities and pledged “unwavering” support to Ukraine.

Blinken said he had spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba “to reiterate US support for Ukraine following the Kremlin’s horrific strikes this morning.”

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

“We will continue to provide unwavering economic, humanitarian, and security assistance so Ukraine can defend itself and take care of its people,” Blinken tweeted.

