AGL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.39%)
ANL 9.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 79.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.38%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
EFERT 80.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.54%)
EPCL 59.50 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.39%)
FCCL 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.11%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FLYNG 8.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.8%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
KEL 2.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.33%)
LOTCHEM 32.61 Increased By ▲ 2.11 (6.92%)
MLCF 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
OGDC 76.36 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.21%)
PAEL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (7.25%)
PIBTL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.97%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.42%)
TELE 11.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.46%)
TREET 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
TRG 151.60 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (4.91%)
UNITY 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
WAVES 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (4.69%)
WTL 1.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.24%)
BR100 4,260 Increased By 15.9 (0.37%)
BR30 16,700 Increased By 294.4 (1.79%)
KSE100 42,212 Increased By 104.2 (0.25%)
KSE30 15,889 Increased By 20.2 (0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 10, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2022 08:42pm
Follow us

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly meets Monday hours after Russia launched a deadly barrage of missile strikes at cities across Ukraine, as Western powers condemned Moscow’s latest attacks and seek to underscore its isolation.

The United Nations called the urgent meeting to discuss Russia’s declared annexation of four partly-occupied Ukrainian regions, but the debate was set to be overshadowed by the attacks on Kyiv and other cities in one of the most punishing assaults on Ukraine in months.

Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed even more “severe” retaliation after the recent explosion that damaged a key bridge in Moscow-annexed Crimea – an attack the Kremlin has blamed on Kyiv.

Ahead of the General Assembly session, and with tensions at a boiling point, UN chief Antonio Guterres described Russia’s attacks as an “unacceptable escalation of the war,” his spokesman said.

With Putin’s actions in the spotlight, UN debate will open on a draft resolution denouncing what has been widely seen in the West as Russia’s illegal seizure of Ukrainian land.

The decision to bring the annexation matter before the General Assembly, where the 193 UN members have one vote each – and no one wields veto power – was taken after Russia used its veto in a Security Council meeting September 30 to block a similar proposal.

Putin vows more ‘severe’ attacks after Russian missiles batter Ukraine

The vote is expected no sooner than Wednesday.

“It’s extremely important,” said Olof Skoog, who, as EU ambassador to the world body, drafted the text in cooperation with Ukraine and other countries.

“Unless the UN system and the international community through the General Assembly react to this kind of illegal attempt, then we would be in a very, very bad place,” the Swedish diplomat told reporters.

A failure by the General Assembly to act would give “carte blanche to other countries to do likewise or to give recognition to what Russia has done,” he added.

A resolution draft seen by AFP condemns Russia’s “attempted illegal annexations” of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson following “so-called referendums,” and it stresses these actions have “no validity under international law.”

It calls on all states, international organizations and agencies not to recognize the annexations, and demands the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

In response, Russia wrote to all member states in a letter attacking “Western delegations” whose actions “have nothing to do with protection of international law and the principles of the UN Charter.”

IMF releases $1.3bn in emergency aid for Ukraine

“They only pursue their own geopolitical objectives,” said the letter, signed by Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.

Nebenzia said that given the circumstances, the General Assembly should vote by secret ballot – a highly unusual procedure normally reserved for matters like electing the rotating members of the Security Council.

‘A bit of desperation’

“It doesn’t suggest a high degree of confidence in the outcome if Russia is seeking to obscure the vote count,” a senior official in US President Joe Biden’s administration told reporters. “It does suggest a bit of desperation.”

Guterres himself has bluntly denounced the annexations as being “against everything the international community is meant to stand for,” he said.

“It has no place in the modern world. It must not be accepted.”

Russia-backed forces claim gains near Bakhmut in east Ukraine

During last month’s Security Council vote, no other country sided with Russia, though four delegations – China, India, Brazil and Gabon – abstained.

Some developing countries have complained the West is devoting all its attention to Ukraine, and others might be tempted to join them this week.

The vote will provide a clear picture of exactly how isolated Russia has become. Given the high stakes, backers of the draft are going all out to win over potential abstentionists.

“It’s going to be tough,” a senior European diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Ukraine UNITED NATIONS UN General Assembly Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war

Comments

1000 characters

UN set to meet after Russia strikes in Ukraine

Monetary policy: SBP maintains status quo, keeps key interest rate unchanged at 15%

MQM-P's Kamran Tessori takes oath as Sindh governor

12th successive gain: Rupee settles under 218 against US dollar

Pakistan's economic growth to decline to 2% amid flash floods: SBP

JPMorgan CEO Dimon warns of recession in 6 to 9 months

Banking crisis breakthroughs win Nobel economics prize for Bernanke, Diamond, Dybvig

ACE team fails to arrest Interior Minister Sanaullah

World Bank's Malpass, IMF's Georgieva see rising risks of global recession

Audio leaks: Imran Khan to move court over authenticity of conversations

Students protest in Swat after school bus attack

Read more stories